Paris Snapshot: Louis Vuitton Brings Back the Beehive

Many people weren’t sure of how Marc Jacobs was going to top his freight train fashion show set during the Louis Vuitton show of the season prior, but being Marc Jacobs, he figured out a way to do just that. For this season’s Louis Vuitton show at the Louvre, the models arrived two by two down pairs of escalators, in outfits that focused largely on a mix of square patterns.

Jacobs noted that the show was not meant to have a ’60s reference, but that it clearly turned out that way, due largely to the fact that the models had beehive hair ‘dos. Instead he was inspired by Daniel Buren, an abstract minimalist conceptual artist (known for creating a grid of stripe-like columns). Jacobs didn’t want to use the traditional LV monograms this season, and chose to use the LV Damier squares instead.

The models (who had been backstage since 3 AM – with a show start time of 10 AM) had liner drawn alongside their top and bottom lash lines by makeup artist Pat McGrath, as well as a touch of a bronze shadow. McGrath finished the look with layers of mascara. For the hair, Guido Palau created beehives for each girl topped off with bow headbands (coordinating colors depending on the outfit).

We personally loved this look, and want to get our hands on those headbands (or something like it) so we can become a ’60s version of Blair Waldorf too. We’ll keep you posted on if they’ll be available for sale (and for how much)!

[Image via Imaxtree]