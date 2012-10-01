Snapshot From Paris: ’80s-Inspired Looks at Gaultier

Saturday in Paris was a flashback to the ’80s as Jean Paul Gaultier’s show was more like a concert with several Madonnas, Boy Georges, David Bowies, Grace Jones, Sades, and Michael Jacksons walking the runway. Guido Palau was backstage creating bombshell blowouts and adding wigs to models, one a bright red for an Annie Lenox inspired crop. There were 11 different makeup looks and several costume changes.

Models looking like David Bowie had aqua-rimmed eyes and bright red hair for the Ziggy Stardust era. Madonnas had red lips and big ’80s hair or tall ponytails. The Boy Georges rocked hair ringlets, Sades wore sleek ponytails. Gaultier’s quirky style led the show into a nostalgic 80s tribute with plenty of hairspray (Palau used Redken Forceful 23 Super Strength Finishing Spray). “You can’t forget the hair spray if it’s the eighties,” Palau told Style.com. Palau worked off of posters and album covers of the pop stars for the makeup inspiration. Of course, the show couldn’t be complete without a disco ball and 80s oldies.

Image via Imaxtree