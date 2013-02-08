Snapshot Of The Day: Oil Slick Nail Art at Rebecca Minkoff

During New York Fashion Week, there’s never a shortage of gorgeous backstage looks. While we bring you the most beautiful details from backstage as they’re happening, we’ll also be shining a spotlight on our favorite must-see snapshots each day.

Despite the inclement weather brought on by Nemo, New York Fashion Week was alive and well today. From the gorgeous Art Deco inspired hair at Jason Wu to the floating eyeliner at Rag & Bone, beauty trends were certainly born. Our favorite look of the day, however, was the oil slick nails created by Essie for Rebecca Minkoff, as seen above.

Created using five different Essie polishes, the stylish nail art we saw backstage reminds us of Starry, Starry Night. Paired with understated straight hair and coordinating blue eyeliner on the upper lashes, we’re certain that this nail technique will take off. The best part? You can recreate the look yourself in an infinite amount of color combinations.

Image via Instagram