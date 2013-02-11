Snapshot of the Day: Matching Lips & Tips at Zac Posen Fall 2013

During New York Fashion Week, there’s never a shortage of gorgeous backstage looks. While we bring you the most beautiful details from backstage as they’re happening, we’ll also be shining a spotlight on our favorite must-see snapshots each day.

Designers were taking major beauty risks at New York Fashion Week today. From the magenta matte lips at DVF to the crimped hair at Derek Lam, the bold beauty looks were certainly out in full force. Between Fashion Week and the Grammy Awards, we’re practically on hair and makeup inspiration overload today. The snapshot that takes the cake for the day, though, was from Zac Posen. The iconic designer brought a touch of deconstructed elegance to an abundance of risky beauty.

The matching lips and tips at the show were our favorite element, created using Essie’s “Carried Away” and lip pencil to create a dense look. Makeup done by Kabuki for MAC Cosmetics consisted of a glow around the eyes using a vanilla shadow and creme, keeping it natural to balance out the deep lip. The hair was inspired by Zac’s love of chic elegance, keeping things achievable with a deconstructed chignon with volume.

[Photo Courtesy of Essie]