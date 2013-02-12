Snapshot of the Day: Fresh and Clean Beauty at Tory Burch Fall 2013

During New York Fashion Week, there’s never a shortage of gorgeous backstage looks. While we bring you the most beautiful details from backstage as they’re happening, we’ll also be shining a spotlight on our favorite must-see snapshots each day.

With the weather finally giving Fashion Week attendees a break, the atmosphere backstage at Tory Burch was lively and fun. After seeing plenty of behind-the-scenes makeup looks, we’re sure the natural, pretty makeup trend is coming for this fall.

MAC Cosmetics lead makeup artist Diane Kendal said she wanted to create a “fresh and clean” look for the girls, with a touch of Mineralize Concealer where needed and filled-in brows. A flushed pink shadow was mixed with black liner and worked into the top lash line, and the lips are topped with a mauve-nude color. Finished with a pretty, low side bun with intentional flyaways that would flow down the runway created by Eugene Souleiman for Wella, this is one of our favorite looks.

[Photo by Kristin Booker]