Snapshot of the Day: Dior’s Pink Stained Lip and Silver Lids

During Paris Fashion Week, there’s never a shortage of gorgeous backstage looks. While we bring you the most beautiful details from backstage as they’re happening, we’ll also be shining a spotlight on our favorite must-see snapshots each day.

While we aren’t exactly hanging out in Paris for the shows this Paris Fashion Week, we couldn’t help but gawk at the fun and feminine look that we saw on the Dior runways today. Right now, it seems as if both bold lips and statement eyes are trends for the runway for Fall 2013. We have seen the repetitive bright lip color and drastically winged eyeliner show after show, but Dior stands out amongst them all.

With the help of Pat McGrath as the lead makeup artist, this whimsical look was created. Instead of sticking with one shade of a lip color, it was ombre, giving it a fading effect. Making the color look most pigmented in the center of the eye by adding a dash of silver from the inner corner of the eye floating above the crease, McGrath then extended the silver in a fun and flirty flick of a cat eye. The eyes were also a force to be reckoned with the beautiful metallic silver shade. The lower lash line was also traced with silver as well, to give it more definition. The face was kept pretty plain which perfectly paired the dramatic eye and lip combination. Let us know what you thought about this look in the comments below!