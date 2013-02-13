Snapshot of the Day: Art-Inspired Makeup at J. Mendel Fall 2013

During New York Fashion Week, there’s never a shortage of gorgeous backstage looks. While we bring you the most beautiful details from backstage as they’re happening, we’ll also be shining a spotlight on our favorite must-see snapshots each day.

Fashion Week is just about coming to a close but the beauty world knows how to end things in style. Oscar de la Renta debuted four different makeup looks on the runway while The Blonds were as innovative as ever, but this morning’s ready-to-wear look from J. Mendel is especially noteworthy.

Taking inspiration from the stunning art-inspired collection, the makeup was light, yet made an impact. The eye, created by Revlon, was made using a combination of two eyeshadow sticks with a creamy, copper shadow blended over the mix. The lips complete the look, light and natural with a slight brick tint.

[Photo by Kristin Booker]