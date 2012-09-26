Snapshots from Paris: Backstage Beauty at Anthony Vaccarello

Fashion Month has moved to Paris, where the shows are incredibly detailed, embellished and extravagant. The latest show to grab our attention was Anthony Vaccarello, who showed aquamarine inspired pieces complimented by a blue winged liner look. With all of the blue eye makeup we’ve been seeing, it’s sure to be one of the biggest trends for the spring.

Estee Lauder Creative Makeup Director Tom Pecheux gave us an idea of the inspiration for the show backstage. “Anthony’s clothes are much looser and more fluid this season, with pleating and wrapping around the body, which is what inspired me. I wanted to continue this story through the makeup, so I created a very fluid, very liquid look, with an aqua, transparent feeling – like a reflection of water on the eyes. But Anthony’s clothes are also powerful, so I added a graphic element by using a blue eyeliner with a touch of metallic.”

Flip through the slideshow for a peek backstage at the beauty from the Anthony Vaccarello show.

[Images Courtesy of Estee Lauder]