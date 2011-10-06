Hair Smoothing Solutions Warned Again, This Time by CIR

The CIR, or Cosmetic Ingredient Review, has now chimed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding hair smoothing products. On September 30, the CIR released the most recent report claiming that the ingredients in most hair straightening formulas are unsafe and the products are often misbranded.

The CIR is not a regulatory board, but the organization is known and trusted when it comes to assessing the safety of cosmetic products. For months now, Brazilian Blowout specifically has been accused of being unsafe while their CEO consistently denies the facts.

With this new CIR study, there is no more doubt as to the truth about the damaging effects of this product, but also there is the new realization that many other products might contain these ingredients as well, not just Brazilian Blowout.

Popular keratin hair smoothing treatments, which cost hundreds of dollars, have been proven to contain the dangerous chemicals formaldehyde and methylene glycol. These chemicals are extremely harmful when inhaled, and there have been many cases of eye, nose and throat irritation caused by products like the recently-banned Brazilian Blowout.

After pressure and a final FDA crack-down, Brazilian Blowout has now come out with the new Brazilian Blowout ZERO solution, which uses a “Plant-based, Kerasafe Bonding System” and releases 0% formaldehyde “before, during, and after treatment.”

After numerous warnings by the FDA, beauty watchdog associations, and now the CIR, this type of product is very likely to soon be banned if they refuse to improve their formulas and change their incorrect labeling like Brazilian Blowout has had to do.