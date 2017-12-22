21 Delicious Smoothie Recipes for Your Healthiest Skin and Hair

We’re well acquainted with the health benefits of fruit and vegetable-based smoothies, but is it possible to create ones that directly affect our hair and skin? According to Sylwia Wiesenberg, founder and visionary of DOPE Naturally and Tonique Fitness, the answer is a resounding yes.

For stronger hair strands and scalp, she recommends a smoothie made with fulvic acid, a natural substance found in the earth’s soil that most people tend to consume through supplements. “Fulvic acid increases nutrient absorption and supports cellular detoxification which helps to increase hair growth and shine, and the biggest plus is faster cell rejuvenation for the entire body,” she says. As far as skin is concerned, there are a slew of smoothie-friendly ingredients that promote a healthy glow from the inside out.

They include the more popular beets, dragonfruit and probiotics, in addition to some other underrated ones. Activated charcoal cleans toxins from the body and helps to deep cleanse pores, while Australian algae and algae fats are a great source of omega 3 oils, which promote a healthier metabolism. Lastly, watermelon seeds are rich in lysine, amino acids and arginine, all of which promote collagen formation. “Plus – arginine is a perfect ingredient to promote a better sex drive,” says Wiesenberg.

When it comes to putting everything together, she suggests using a high-speed blender, like the Vitamix Blender, as this will save you from having to chop fruits and deal with stubborn chunks. And if you want to target your beauty concerns more closely, a wellness powder like DOPE Naturally is the ideal addition.

“DOPE Naturally goes with just anything – you can make it thick and potent or get just a hint of the strong unsweetened taste of the earth and tropics. It is designed to target your beauty concerns, but also wellness since feeling good affects how we look.”

Ahead, are 21 recipes that utilize all of these expert-recommended ingredients, including two created by Wiesenberg herself.