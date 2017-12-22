StyleCaster
Share

21 Delicious Smoothie Recipes for Your Healthiest Skin and Hair

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 Delicious Smoothie Recipes for Your Healthiest Skin and Hair

by
STYLECASTER | Smoothies for Hair and Skin Benefits
21 Start slideshow
Photo: Cotter Crunch

We’re well acquainted with the health benefits of fruit and vegetable-based smoothies, but is it possible to create ones that directly affect our hair and skin? According to Sylwia Wiesenberg, founder and visionary of DOPE Naturally and Tonique Fitness, the answer is a resounding yes.

MORE: 8 Foods That Will Make Your Hair Grow Faster

For stronger hair strands and scalp, she recommends a smoothie made with fulvic acid, a natural substance found in the earth’s soil that most people tend to consume through supplements. “Fulvic acid increases nutrient absorption and supports cellular detoxification which helps to increase hair growth and shine, and the biggest plus is faster cell rejuvenation for the entire body,” she says. As far as skin is concerned, there are a slew of smoothie-friendly ingredients that promote a healthy glow from the inside out.

MORE: The Healthiest Protein Powders for Your Morning Smoothies

They include the more popular beets, dragonfruit and probiotics, in addition to some other underrated ones. Activated charcoal cleans toxins from the body and helps to deep cleanse pores, while Australian algae and algae fats are a great source of omega 3 oils, which promote a healthier metabolism. Lastly, watermelon seeds are rich in lysine, amino acids and arginine, all of which promote collagen formation. “Plus – arginine is a perfect ingredient to promote a better sex drive,” says Wiesenberg.

When it comes to putting everything together, she suggests using a high-speed blender, like the Vitamix Blender, as this will save you from having to chop fruits and deal with stubborn chunks. And if you want to target your beauty concerns more closely, a wellness powder like DOPE Naturally is the ideal addition.

MORE: Can We All Stop Hating on Frizzy Hair, Already?

DOPE Naturally goes with just anything – you can make it thick and potent or get just a hint of the strong unsweetened taste of the earth and tropics. It is designed to target your beauty concerns, but also wellness since feeling good affects how we look.”

Ahead, are 21 recipes that utilize all of these expert-recommended ingredients, including two created by Wiesenberg herself.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Endless Summer Glow Smoothie
DOPE Naturally Endless Summer Glow

  • 3 - 5 medium size heirloom tomatoes

  • 1 cup watermelon chunks

  • 1 peach, plum or pear

  • A handful of mixed herbs like cilantro, basil, watercress, or mint

  • A touch of red spicy pepper

  • A touch of sea salt

  • A handful of sprouted watermelon seeds or pumpkin seeds for crunch and texture

  • 1 Scoop of Melonaid

Directions:

  • Place everything in a blender and blend for 5-10 seconds max on low so the formula is a bit chunky

Photo: DOPE Naturally
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | DOPE Naturally Everyday Tropics
Everyday Tropics

 

  • 1 Whole Young Coconut Meat and Coconut Water

  • 1-2 Whole Beets and/or 1 Scoop of Beet Force

  • 1 Banana fresh or frozen (if you like the smooth texture put frozen banana)

Directions: Place everything into a blender (including whole beets too) and blend for 30 seconds to 1 minute on full speed until blended completely.

Wiesenberg says, "This smoothie was the reason my formula Beet Force was born and it kept me going through two pregnancies daily!"

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Black Lava Flow

Black Lava Flow

Photo: Earthy Andy
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Creamy Watermelon Honey

Creamy Watermelon Honey Smoothie

Photo: Macheesmo
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Triple Berry Smoothie

Triple Berry Smoothie

Photo: Ilona's Passion
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Pineapple Charcoal Detox

Pineapple Charcoal Detox

Photo: Greenblender
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Coconut Watermelon Smoothie

Coconut Watermelon Smoothie

Photo: The Pennywise Mama
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Merman Smoothie

Merman Smoothie

Photo: Goop
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Beet the Cold Power Smoothie

Beet the Cold Berry Power Smoothie

Photo: Nutritional Foodie
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | You Make My Heart Beet

You Make My Heart Beet Smoothie

Photo: Whitney Erd
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Turmeric Mango Smoothie

Turmeric Mango Smoothie

Photo: Lifeway
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Dragon Fruit Pitaya Smoothie

Dragon Fruit Pitaya Smoothie

Photo: Ciao Florentina
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Dragon Fruit & Goji Berry Smoothie

Dragon Fruit & Goji Berry Smoothie

Photo: Jar of Lemons
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Green Superfood Smoothie

Green Superfood Smoothie

Photo: Suzi's Smoothies
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Probiotic Pumpkin Pear Smoothie

Probiotic Pumpkin Pear Smoothie

Photo: Veggie Inspired
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Chia Matcha Overnight Breakfast Smoothie

Chia Matcha Overnight Breakfast Smoothie

Photo: Cotter Crunch
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Watermelon Beet Smoothie

Watermelon Beet Smoothie

Photo: Eat Well With Sari
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Red Zinger Beet Smoothie

Red Zinger Beet Smoothie

Photo: Healthy Nibbles and Bits
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Probiotic Breakfast Strawberry Colada

Probiotic Breakfast Strawberry Colada

Photo: Beauty Bites
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Peach Mango Kefir Smoothie

Peach Mango Kefir Smoothie

Photo: Oh Sweet Mercy
STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Hot Tomato Smoothie

Hot Tomato Smoothie

Photo: Enjoy Smoothies

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Celebrities on the Worst Gifts They've Ever Gotten

Celebrities on the Worst Gifts They've Ever Gotten
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Endless Summer Glow Smoothie
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | DOPE Naturally Everyday Tropics
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Black Lava Flow
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Creamy Watermelon Honey
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Triple Berry Smoothie
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Pineapple Charcoal Detox
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Coconut Watermelon Smoothie
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Merman Smoothie
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Beet the Cold Power Smoothie
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | You Make My Heart Beet
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Turmeric Mango Smoothie
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Dragon Fruit Pitaya Smoothie
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Dragon Fruit & Goji Berry Smoothie
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Green Superfood Smoothie
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Probiotic Pumpkin Pear Smoothie
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Chia Matcha Overnight Breakfast Smoothie
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Watermelon Beet Smoothie
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Red Zinger Beet Smoothie
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Probiotic Breakfast Strawberry Colada
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Peach Mango Kefir Smoothie
  • STYLECASTER | Smoothie Recipes for Healthy Hair and Skin | Hot Tomato Smoothie
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share