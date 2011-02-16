Smooth Skin, Sans Irritation

As the weather warms and we start to bare more skin, we become all too familiar with the negative effects of our hair removal techniques: razor burn, irritation, redness, and ingrown hairs. We may get rid of unwanted hair, but at what cost?

The shaving authorities behind Anthony Logistics For Men are hoping to eliminate the cost of shaving and waxing (or at least reduce it to a mere $25.00) with the launch of their first product from the new Shaveworks unisex line: The Cool Fix. Formulated with Glycolic Acid, Salicylic Acid and Phytic Acid, to exfoliate dead skin cells and kill bacteria, along with Mediacalm Complex, a clinical strength moisturizer to instantly soothe and reduce redness, this all-in-one gel is designed to fight ingrown hairs, razor burn, irritation, and redness without any burning or stinging. Plus, it continues working for a full 24 hours without the need to reapply.

(if you need further incentive to give it a try, a percentage of all sales from Shaveworks’ The Cool Fix will be donated to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.)

Shaveworks’ The Cool Fix, $25, at sephora.com