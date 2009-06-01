Smooth Deal From Kiehl’s

Need a gift for the leading men in your life (Father’s Day is June 21st)? Or do you just love stealing your boyfriend’s shaving products (because, let’s be honest, it makes for super smooth legs)? Well, if you answered yes to either, Kiehl’s is here to lather your week in love.

Through June 7th, Kiehl’s is hosting their First Annual Shave Swap where customers at any free-standing store are invited to trade in a current shave cream, from any brand (of at least 4 oz.), for a full 5 oz. tube of Kiehl’s best-selling Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream. You can pick from either Kiehl’s White Eagle, Blue Eagle or Green Eagle formulations – and all are free.

While the event is primarily designed for gentlemen patrons, Kiehl’s does welcome female customers to trade and sample Men’s formulations on behalf of a special man in her life… or on behalf of her legs…

The catch: customers will be asked to participate in a 5-minute personal consultation with a Kiehl’s customer representative- but you walk away with three samples of the Kiehl’s products best suited to your personal skin or hair needs, as well as a new Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream. This seems like a pretty smooth deal if you ask us.

Go to kiehls.com to find the nearest free-standing Kiehl’s store.