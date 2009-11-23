Smoky Eye Makeup: Easy Tips to Get the Look

Besides a bold red lip, a smoky eye is one of the best ways to dress up your face when going out on the town. But, it can also be one of the hardest beauty tricks to master. Luckily, once you learn the steps (and get the proper tools required) you can become a master yourself. Alyssa Shackil, a freelance makeup artist, teaches us how to do each step.

Step 1: It’s important to do your eye makeup before anything else on the face. If any powder falls, it’s easier to wipe it off a clean face rather than having it sticking to your foundation and smudging the rest of your makeup. Start by dabbing an eye concealer evenly over the eyelid with your ring finger. The concealer should be a little tacky; you want the eye shadow to stick to the concealer, but if you apply too much, the eye makeup will crease.

Step 2: Apply a light to medium shadow on your brow bone and bring it down to your crease using a flat brush. You want to press the color into the concealer instead of just dusting the eyelid with a brush. Keep pressing gently until the concealer no longer feels tacky. When choosing a color for this step, you want the color to be a hint lighter than your natural skin so the color highlights the eye. (Try Motives by Lauren Ridinger, blushproduct.com).

Step 3: With a flat brush, take a medium to dark color eye shadow and use the same packing method from before to cover your whole lid. Be careful not to go above the crease for this step.

Step 4: With a dome-shaped brush, take a dark eye shadow color and apply using a windshield wiper motion starting at the corner of your eye and moving back and forth across the lid. Keep going until it’s blended. The number one key to perfecting the smoky eye is the dome-shaped brush. Essentially, the perfect dome-shaped brush will get you the perfect smokey eye. The point will collect the color while the surrounding bristles will lightly disperse the color over the eye.

Step 5: To finish the look, clean up your under eye with a moist towelette. It is imperative that you put concealer under your eyes as the smoky shadow will emphasize any under eye bags. Try any of these seven undereye concealers. Finally, line your eye with eyeliner and mascara. (CoverGirl Lash Blast Mascara, $7.79, at drugstore.com and Black Track Eyeliner from M.A.C., $19, at amazon.com).

Step 6: Go out and show off your handiwork!