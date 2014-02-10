Smokey Eyes Get a Glossy Update Backstage at DKNY

To echo the street style inspired runway show at DKNY, Maybelline Makeup Artist Yadin created individualized looks on all the models, playing off their own unique style. Some girls got red lips, while others got a smokey treatment, including British DJ Chelsea Leyland.

Yadin said of the inspiration for the show: “It’s all about a personal makeup look for each girl. They have strong personalities and that plays off the street casting. We did create a base makeup look for everyone — since it is a fashion show — for a bit of polish. That was done with Dream Fresh BB Cream on the skin, mixed with a bit of moisturizer, and 24 Hour Color Tattoo Metal in a shade called Barely Branded on the chin, bridge of the nose, and cheekbones.”

As for the smokey eye, like Chelsea’s (above), Yadin suggests using cream shadows and pencils over powder shadows. “I like to brush the pencil on the back of my hand and then off of that with a brush to get a creamy quality on the eyes. I’m not a big fan of powder shadows—they’re fine for the everyday woman at home, but for a fashion show, this is more modern and fresh, for a greasy texture. I’m also going to add a little shine to the smokey eyes right before the girls hit the runway for a more glossy feel.”

