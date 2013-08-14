Instagram Insta-Glam: Smokey Eyes

Of all the makeup styles that are universally flattering, the smokey eye is quite possibly our favorite. Running the gamut of daytime to night, metallic to matte, we’re firm believers that there’s nothing the smokey eye can’t handle. Plus, besides it’s endless possibilities, it can make anyone go from dull to dazzling in a matter of a few brush strokes.
Because we’re not the only ones who love the glam eye makeup look so much, we took to Instagram for some real life inspiration. Combined with bold brows, bright lipsticks and more, the ladies of Instagram prove that the smokey eye can do no wrong. Take a look at our favorite smokey eye looks above and tell us which is your favorite in the comments below!
This high gloss shot of smokey eyes and burgundy lips from Andreamicich_makeup_hair makes us want to go all old Hollywood glamour on a red carpet.
Paulaciacco's smokey eye makes her dark features even more stunning.
Between her bold brows and fuchsia lips, Aliciakaren rocked a metallic smokey eye.
Mrsberkey1018 went with a subtle smokey eye and light pink lip, a universally flattering makeup look that couldn't be more stunning on her.
Unabellavia went for greys and blacks for her smokey eye, keeping the focus off her lips with a nude gloss.
Ciara1888's smokey eye is light and fresh enough for a daytime look.
This smokey eye from Andreanmakeup really demonstrates what blending can do for your look.
Isabelleemv mastered the smokey eye, plus she used our favorite tip: Line the inner rims of your eyes with white liner to look more awake.
Jasminelouisa's eye makeup wows us, working with her dark hair and bold eyebrows to pull together her entire look.
