Instagram Insta-Glam: Smokey Eyes

Of all the makeup styles that are universally flattering, the smokey eye is quite possibly our favorite. Running the gamut of daytime to night, metallic to matte, we’re firm believers that there’s nothing the smokey eye can’t handle. Plus, besides it’s endless possibilities, it can make anyone go from dull to dazzling in a matter of a few brush strokes.

Because we’re not the only ones who love the glam eye makeup look so much, we took to Instagram for some real life inspiration. Combined with bold brows, bright lipsticks and more, the ladies of Instagram prove that the smokey eye can do no wrong. Take a look at our favorite smokey eye looks above and tell us which is your favorite in the comments below!

