8 Eyeshadow Palettes That Help You Master the Smokey Eye

Creating the perfect smokey eye is a science. Between choosing colors, finishes, placement, and technique, a lot goes into what seems like an easy look. Plus, after tossing around about 13 eyeshadow compacts with varying colors, things tend to get messy. Enter smokey eye palettes, where everything you need for the look is in one easy place.

Above, we’ve pulled together the best smokey eyeshadow palettes, each with its own special gimmick. Ranging from drugstore to luxury, they’ve got everything you need from shadows to brow grooming to brushes and more. Take a look through and discover the palette that will give you the smoldering eye look you’ve been aiming for!

More From Beauty High:

Ask an Expert: How Can I Easily Get a Smokey Eye?

Get Lucy Hale’s Smokey Eye From the CMA Awards

How to Cheat a Smokey Eye: 8 Things That Make Things Easier