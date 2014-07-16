8 Eyeshadow Palettes That Help You Master the Smokey Eye

Creating the perfect smokey eye is a science. Between choosing colors, finishes, placement, and technique, a lot goes into what seems like an easy look. Plus, after tossing around about 13 eyeshadow compacts with varying colors, things tend to get messy. Enter smokey eye palettes, where everything you need for the look is in one easy place.
Above, we’ve pulled together the best smokey eyeshadow palettes, each with its own special gimmick. Ranging from drugstore to luxury, they’ve got everything you need from shadows to brow grooming to brushes and more. Take a look through and discover the palette that will give you the smoldering eye look you’ve been aiming for!
More From Beauty High:
Ask an Expert: How Can I Easily Get a Smokey Eye?
Get Lucy Hale’s Smokey Eye From the CMA Awards
How to Cheat a Smokey Eye: 8 Things That Make Things Easier
Create a gorgeous smokey eye with this palette, which includes the best colors and professional brushes for smooth application.
Laura Mercier Nude Smokey Eye Palette, $95, Lauramercier.com
Choose from an array of 12 stunning light and dark shades to create the perfect smokey eye.
Sephora IT Palette Smokey, $32, Sephora.com
Smokey greys and blues, plus a choice of maroon? This L'Oreal palette makes for an extraordinary eye.
L'Oreal Paris Studio Secrets Pro Project Runway Quads, Queen Gaze, $5.95, Drugstore.com
This smokey eye kit not only comes with an assorted palette, but also with mascara and eyeliner. Take this kit with you wherever you go and you'll always have a smokey eye at hand.
Topshop Smokey Eye Kit, $44, Nordstrom.com
A smokey eye begins with shadow, but it's really about the entire look. Benefit understands this and made a kit with shadows plus grooming tools for your brows so you'll be set with everything you need.
Benefit Smokin' Eyes, $36, Sephora.com
Get the perfect smokey eye with e.l.f.'s beauty book and the step-by-step guide on how to create the look you want. With this kit, it couldn't be simpler.
Elf Essential Beauty Book, $5, Eyeslipsface.com
With three great base colors and six accent colors to choose from, your eyes will be smoldering hot day or night.
Too Faced Smokey Eye Collection, $36, Ulta.com
The dream catcher palettes are, well, exactly what the name implies. A dream! With so many varying high impact powder shadows combined in one collection, this product allows you to create whatever smokey eye look you fancy. It makes blending a piece of cake, too!
NYX Dream Catcher Palettes, $15 each, nyxcosmetics.com