How to Cheat a Smokey Eye: 8 Products That Make Things Easier

While we all know that the perfect way to wear a dramatic look is to create a smokey eye, it’s not always that easy. Among the numerous things to think about are the shadows, where to apply each shade, the different eyeliners, mascaras and brushes; and that’s just the beginning.
Because there are a million ways to create a smokey eye and there’s no way one person could learn them all, we’ve compiled a list of products to help you cheat the look. From a smokey shadow palette to the perfect primer, we’ve got you and your eyes covered.
A solid eyeliner is one of the most important things you need when creating a smokey eye. Glide a gel formula onto the top lash line and waterline of your eye to define your look.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner - Gel Crayon, $25, Sephora.com
Smokey eyes don't always have to be blackest of blacks. With a palette of browns, you can get a toned down version with the same amount of drama, a look we especially love for daytime.
Nars Coconut Grove Eye Shadow, $24, Sephora.com
Even if you plan on faking the dramatics of a smokey eye, it all starts with a great foundation (for your eyes, that is). Always apply a priming base and your shadows will not only stick, but they'll also stand out like they were meant to.
NARS Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base, $24, Sephora.com
Smokey eyes can get quite dramatic, and highlighting the inner eye corner is a great way to make the most out of your shadow and brighten up an otherwise dark look.
Tarte EmphasEyes Inner Rim Brightener, $19, Sephora.com
Having a palette dedicated to creating a smokey eye can be really helpful, and this one has instructional cards to create endless amounts of smokey eye looks.
Too Faced Smokey Eye Shadow Collection Palette, $36, Sephora.com
Lashes are of the utmost importance and can be the finishing touch, especially when you're creating a smokey eye. With a tapered brush like this one, you'll be able to hit every lash with absolute precision.
Makeup Forever Smokey Extravagant Mascara, $24, Sephora.com
A chubby stick is perfect for cheating a smokey eye—you have an eyeliner and a shadow all in one!
Smashbox Waterproof Shadow Liner, $22, Sephora.com
Finishing up your smokey eye, you're going to want a great under eye concealer. Not only will this coverup dark circles, but it will also clean up the area and cover up any stray marks while contrasting the dramatic shadow look.
Amazing Cosmetics Concealer, $42, Sephora.com