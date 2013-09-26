Beauty and the Real Girl: The Easiest Trick for Smokey Eyes

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

When it comes to smokey eyes, we just can’t get enough. Caroline Massey, a publicist in New York, feels the same way we do (if not more so), and every time she wears smokey eyeshadow, others can’t help but ask her how she gets the look. So, we caught up with Caroline to get the scoop on the smokey eye, and she explained her entire process. Below are her best smokey eye tricks!

MORE: Watch: Get ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale’s Purple Smokey Eye

“I love a smokey eye for any occasion – a big meeting at the office, date night with my boyfriend or in this instance, my mom’s birthday party! I start with a neutral toned eyeshadow (light cream/champagne color) on my brow bone, which is my first step with basically any look I create for my eyes. I then apply the main element of this look – a Laura Mercier Caviar Stick cream eyeshadow in Amethyst, it’s a soft violet/taupe shade,” Caroline tells us. “This essentially acts as an eyeshadow base with pigment in it – its long-wearing, crease-proof, and glides on very easily. I apply this up to and in my crease.”

MORE: How to Cheat a Smokey Eye: 8 Products That Make Things Easier

“Next, I use another dark brown eyeshadow to create depth and dimension, just in the far corners and also within the crease, but not directly on my eyelid. I finish it off with black eyeliner on top and bottom – Shiseido’s Liquid Automatic Fine Eyeliner in Black makes it really easy to create a perfect line on top, and I just use a regular liner on the bottom lash line. My “secret weapon” to create a wow factor for this look is the Mally Beauty Lightwand Eye Brightener – just dab some of the illuminating powder right in the inner corners of your eye. Then I finish with 2 coats of Mally’s Volumizing Mascara in Black – you can’t have a smokey eye without some serious lash action.”

Image Courtesy of Caroline Massey