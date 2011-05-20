Smoke Signals: Transition Your Smokey Eye From Day To Night

A classic smokey eye will get you through just about any outing, but choosing the right shadows to blend and perfecting the look is an art form in itself. For our Smoke Signals editorial, makeup artist Angie Parker took model Fernanda Prada from a daytime smokey eye to an amped up evening out.

Parker began by blending a dark brown pencil (Mattese Liner from Rickys) on the top of the eyes, close to the lashes and smudged with brown eyeshadow, blending outwards. To amp up the look she darkened the eyes with a dark grey shadow for more drama. Parker recommends to continue to try darker shadows depending on your evening event (she likes to play with purple, using Melusine by Nars on our shoot), adding depth to your lids and winging the shadow out slightly at the corners. She also added that you want to make sure to balance your face by adding a touch of blush (Parker loves Nars in Orgasm), filling in your brows, or a fun nighttime lip! – Rachel Adler



Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

Stylist: Emily Finkbinder & Dee Grossman, StyleCaster

Model: Fernanda Prada, Ford Models

Makeup: Angie Parker for Nars Cosmetics

Hair: Sean Gallagher, Ric Pipino Salon using Wella Products

Manicurist: Kim Chiu, Mark Edward Inc.