Smith & Cult’s New Launches Are Seriously Fantastic

If you’re a longtime fan of Smith & Cult, you already know how exciting the launch of its new Eye See You collection is, and you’ve probably stopped reading and skipped ahead to the pretty pictures and product reviews. We can’t blame you. Because Smith & Cult is kind of the ultimate millennial’s creation: Its packaging is crazy unique, ridiculously Instagrammable, and just kind of cool to own. Plus, everything the brand formulates tends to be excellent, which can sometimes be a hit-or-miss game for indie products.

But now, Smith & Cult has officially shirked its polish-only identity with this launch of eyeshadow palettes, lip stains, eyeliners, and mascara—all of which are outfitted with the imperfectly dented and crooked packaging that the brand is known for. And more importantly, all of the products are amazing (we tested them; we know our stuff). They’re officially available on September 1st—sorry to get you prematurely excited—so start making a list of what you’re going to buy as soon as they hit the web. Our recommendation: everything.