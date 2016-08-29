Smith & Cult’s New Launches Are Seriously Fantastic

If you’re a longtime fan of Smith & Cult, you already know how exciting the launch of its new Eye See You collection is, and you’ve probably stopped reading and skipped ahead to the pretty pictures and product reviews. We can’t blame you. Because Smith & Cult is kind of the ultimate millennial’s creation: Its packaging is crazy unique, ridiculously Instagrammable, and just kind of cool to own. Plus, everything the brand formulates tends to be excellent, which can sometimes be a hit-or-miss game for indie products.
But now, Smith & Cult has officially shirked its polish-only identity with this launch of eyeshadow palettes, lip stains, eyeliners, and mascara—all of which are outfitted with the imperfectly dented and crooked packaging that the brand is known for. And more importantly, all of the products are amazing (we tested them; we know our stuff). They’re officially available on September 1st—sorry to get you prematurely excited—so start making a list of what you’re going to buy as soon as they hit the web. Our recommendation: everything.
Smith & Cult B-Line Eye Pen
Unlike some liquid liners that can be watery, bleeding, flaking messes, the formula in these felt-tip applicators are completely opaque and crisp. And if a black liner seems too intense, you can opt for the charcoal or dark-brown shades, which are a bit softer on the eyes (literally).
Smith & Cult B-Line Eye Pen, $26; at Smith and Cult
Smith & Cult Book of Eyes Quad Collection
Yeah, yeah, yeah–another eyeshadow palette, you say. But, no. Each shadow in these four palettes is so buttery soft that it feels almost like cream on your fingers, so it takes literally zero effort to blend them across your lids or smoke them out.
Smith & Cult Book of Eyes Quad Collection in Interlewd, $44; at Smith and Cult
Smith & Cult Book of Eyes Quad Collection in Mannequin Moves, $44; at Smith and Cult
Smith & Cult Book of Eyes Quad Collection in Noonsuite, $44; at Smith and Cult
Smith & Cult Book of Eyes Quad Collection in Soft Shock, $44; at Smith and Cult
Smith & Cult Lash Dance Mascara
When it comes to mascara wands, size really does matter. Because the wand is super thick with short little bristles, the formula easily coats every single lash with carbon-black ink. This final effect: thick, volumized lashes, with just a hint of (good) clump.
Smith & Cult Lash Dance Mascara, $28; at Smith and Cult
Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer Flatte Top Coat
You know how sometimes you're feeling a certain nail polish, but not the 50 layers of shine that goes with it? (Looking at you, ultra-glossy metallic golds.) Enter this matte-making top coat. Paint it over your polish—make sure to shake the bottle first, or it'll come out streaky—let it dry, and marvel at the totally flat, matte results.
Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer Flatte Top Coat, $18; at Smith and Cult
Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer Opaque 1972
Just as the name suggests, there ain't nothin' sheer about this polish. And that's a good thing. Because frosty rose polishes can quickly veer into early '70s territory (in the not-so-hot way) if they're too sheer, but this thick, opaque formula takes the color to a modern, wearable level.
Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer Opaque 1972, $18; at Smith and Cult
Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer Darjeeling Darling
We firmly believe that green polishes are meant to be worn more often than just the week of St. Patrick's Day. And thanks to the rich blue undertones of this forest-green polish, which makes it totally wearable on pretty much every skin tone, you can wear this one year-round without it ever looking garish or cheap.
Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer Darjeeling Darling, $18; at Smith and Cult
Smith & Cult The Tainted Kissing Tiny Flowers Lip Stain
Similar to the brand's much-loved Linger Sigh lip stain, this gloss is surprisingly smooth and subtly shiny with just a few drops of rosy color. Bonus: When the gloss wears away in about two hours, your lips feel hydrated, not parched.
Smith & Cult The Tainted Kissing Tiny Flowers Lip Stain, $24; at Smith and Cult
Smith & Cult The Tainted Mad Heat Lip Stain
This super pigmented stain is like a gloss, a liquid lipstick, and a balm, all in one. Which is apparently a thing you can do. And the red is a true, deep red (meaning it has a hint of blue in it), so it won't make your teeth look yellow or your skin seem sallow.
Smith & Cult The Tainted Mad Heat Lip Stain, $24; at Smith and Cult
