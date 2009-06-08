Smells Like a Deal

Positive reviews of Herbal Essences’ newest addition are swirling about! Based predominantly on hair length, texture, and type, Hydralicious Shampoo and Conditioner caters to any personal style need.

In the same vein as their previous creatively named products: Color Me Happy, Dangerously Straight, Drama Clean, Hello Hydration, leave-in intensive treatment Long Term Relationship and damage repairing Break’s Over– Hydralicious products are titled according to their specific use.

The “Featherweight” collection works to create and enhance body, “Self-targeting” takes on roots to tips and adapts to difficult inconsistencies, and “Reconditioning” revitalizes severe breakage and revives softness.

For an added surprise, the colorful swirls, which appear as part of the packaging, are actually part of the product inside. And if that isn’t fun enough, each bottle set asks and answers unconventional trivia questions. Perfect for shower reading!

Herbal Essences Hydralicious is available at all major grocery and drugstores, or at <a href=" https://www.walgreens.com/search/search_results.asp?N=0&Ntx=mode+matchallpartial&Ntk=All&srchtree=1&Ntt=hydralicious&Go.x=0&Go.y=0&aid=333840&aparam=e7C30UWjqj0-.Ir9bsRmS8sOcgEYG01qqw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>drugstore.com for $3.99 a bottle.