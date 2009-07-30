Smell Like Daphne Guinness

Daphne has been a pretty busy gal lately. Not only has she designed a collection of shirts for London’s Dover Street Market, financed and produced an Academy Award–nominated short film “Cashback” and directed a short film of her own, “The Phenomenology of Body,” (in which a group of about 13 women are on a revolving turntable), she has translated her creative talent into a new fragrance.

In collaboration with Comme des Garçon, her eponymous scent Daphne, will hit stores this September. After meeting Adrian Joffe, she made it her personal mission to capture the essence of this scent. Guinness couldn’t quite put her finger on why she has chosen perfume as her newest project, as she told WWD, ” It’s very difficult to describe in words. It’s a mystery.…Sometimes when you fall in love with people, you actually fall in love with their smell.” We’re confident that this style icon will not disappoint our senses, and we too will be in love with the new fragrance.