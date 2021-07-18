‘Suicide Squad’ Fans Are Going To Lose It Over This Makeup Collection

I have to admit, I’m not really a comic movie or TV fan. I watched the entire first season of Jessica Jones without realizing it was based on an iconic Marvel character. Oops. But I know killer looks when I see them and the new The Suicide Squad movie is full of ’em. To celebrate, Smashbox rolled out a Suicide Squad collection inspired by Harley Quinn, Mongal, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Javelin, Polka-Dot Man and Ratcatcher 2.

“There’s an undeniable synergy between The Suicide Squad and Smashbox,” Glenn Evans, SVP, global general manager at Smashbox Cosmetics said in a statement. “With the collaboration, we’re thrilled to celebrate not only the eccentric storytelling but also the unparalleled artistry and versatile approach Heba Thorisdottir brought to the film—and now brings to our brand.”

Not only is there limited-edition packaging of the iconic scenes and characters, but there are also five new shades of Be Legendary Lipstick and five of Always On Cream Shadow. And we can expect even more to come in time for Halloween.

Thorisdottir, makeup department head for The Suicide Squad, added: “Throughout my career, Smashbox has always been a top player when it comes to pro color pay-off and hardworking formulas. At the

end of the day, I need makeup that keeps up with me, I need makeup that keeps up with the characters

I create on set. Pretty pigment isn’t enough—what I need to know is, does it perform? Smashbox does.”

The movie doesn’t come out until August 8 but you can shop the entire Smashbox collection now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Always On Cream Shadow Squad

You don’t even need a primer with this stay-put cream eyeshadows in five bold shads. Hint: buff the color out a bit for a laid-back feel.

Be Legendary Anti-Hero Lipstick

This nourishing lipstick comes in five high-pigment shades that will look amazing on a variety of skin tones.