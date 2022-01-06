Smashbox Just Upgraded Its Iconic Primers With Skincare Ingredients

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As an old millennial, I’ve been wearing makeup for many, many years. And still, one of the first primers I ever really incorporated into my routine was from Smashbox. The brand really taught me what primer does for both the skin and the makeup on top of it, whether that’s smoothing out texture or banishing redness. That’s why I was stoked to try Smashbox’s new Silkscreen Primers — and they’re even better than the OGs.

If you love the cult-fave Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer, don’t worry — it’s here to stay. But now there are four new Photo Finish Silkscreen Primers (one more is coming in April) with skincare-like ingredients to not only prep the skin for makeup but improve it as well. This line creates a breathable, “silkscreen” barrier that perfects the skin pre-foundation. Each primer has the “Silkscreen Complex” with antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, probiotic extract, vitamins and algae to hydrate, reduce redness, brighten or mattify.

Instead of just covering up imperfections, these ingredients work to actually “fix” them while you’re wearing makeup. It’s a real 2-in-1 product.

If you’re in need of a killer new primer, you’ll want to try these — trust me. I can’t believe how smooth and glowing my skin is with just one application of my favorite, Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Face Primer. Shop them all, below!

Photo Finish Control Mattifying Face Primer

Those with oily and acne-prone skin will love this salicylic acid-infused primer that helps to mattify and reduce the look of pores. The addition of witch hazel and zinc ensures it’s working double time to banish oil.

Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Face Primer

The green tone of this color-correcting primer helps reduce redness on the spot. But it’s the addition of algae, rose, mushroom and hyaluronic acid that continue to hydrate and reduce redness over time.

Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Face Primer

If brighter skin is what you’re after, choose Illuminate with its vitamin C-packed passionfruit.

Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Face Primer

Those of us with dry skin should reach for this hydrating primer infused with triple hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.