Instant Makeover: A Nude for Every Mood

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

I hate to admit it, but there are about five different eye shadow palettes sitting at home, unopened. They contain gorgeous bright colors that immediately catch the eye and make me say “Ooh I have to have that,” but they go unused. As much as I may love looking at sparking jade shadows or shimmering plum colors, I don’t actually wear them. What I will wear are various neutral colors, ranging from bone beiges to dark blacks, which is why a palette like Smashbox Full Exposure ($49, sephora.com) is a must-have.

There are 14 neutral colors in the palette, so no matter what your skin tone or personal color preference, there are multiple colors for you. Half the shades are shimmery and the other half are matte, so you can benefit from both finishes. What I love most about the palette is the brush that comes with it. One end is marked for shimmer shades and the other for the matte shades, so you can keep the two completely separate. There’s also a bonus mascara included.

One day I hope to incorporate more jewel-tone colors into my makeup wardrobe, but for now, I’m sticking to the classics, which are anything but boring.

Read more: 101 1-Minute Makeovers