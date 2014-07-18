How It Works: Smashbox Brow Tech To Go

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

We’re always looking for products that can keep up with our busy lives, and if those products can fit in our purse, it’s basically like finding gold. In the eyebrows department, Smashbox has revolutionized the way to get killer brows every day, and to say we’re obsessed would be an understatement. Whether you’re between waxing appointments or you’re all about making your brows as bold as possible, Smashbox’s Brow Tech To Go will quickly transform your face. With a soft gel applicator on one side and a waterproof pencil on the other, you won’t be able to get enough of Smashbox’s amazing product.

Product Perks:

The soft gel doesn’t harden brows (like some other formulas), and instead keeps the natural texture.

With two different color options, it’s basically a two-sizes-fit-all product.

It’s paraben-free, making it gentle on all skin types.

How It Works:

Use the defining pencil to fill in brows. Be sure to angle the pencil to get the most natural look possible. When finished, use the gel brush to gently comb through brows. In just two easy steps your brows will look full in the most natural way possible!

Where to buy: Smashbox Brow Tech To Go, $27, Sephora.com