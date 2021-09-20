Smashbox Just Saved Becca’s Most Iconic Products Including Champagne Pop

Earlier this month, we rounded up our favorite Becca Champagne Pop Highlighter dupes as we mourned the loss of the brand. While those affordable options still work great, Champagne Pop is actually here to stay! Smashbox just announced it’s saving two of the most iconic Becca products. Not only did Smashbox grab Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed in Champagne Pop and Under Eye Brightening Corrector, it actually made some improvements to the later option with an expanded shade range.

Champagne Pop is so popular because of the way it works across all skin tones. It’s a soft white gold with pink-peach undertones that’s truly universally flattering. Even Khloe Kardashian is said to be a fan. The ultra-creamy formula melts into skin for a luminous glow without chunky glitters or ashy tones.

Under Eye Brightening Corrector is a full-coverage concealer but it’s so much more than that. Backlight technology infuses peach- and apricot-toned color correctors with light-reflecting illuminators that seriously make dark circles a thing of the past.

Both have found their forever home! Each product launches in October, with Under Eye Brightening Corrector rolling out October 1 and Champagne Pop the week after. Check back here to shop your faves, below.

Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Champagne Pop

It might be time to replace your dried-out, expired Champagne Pop. The soft gold highlighter can be yours again.

Under Eye Brightening Corrector

Now you can choose from Fair/Light, Medium, Medium/Dark and Dark so everyone can get it on the eye-brightening action.