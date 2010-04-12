Smashbox Artist Lori Taylor Shows Us How to Perfectly Apply Bronzer

The transition into the warmer months is a hard one to make beauty-wise. You want to wear skimpier clothing, but you’re not quite tan enough yet– and on that one random 80 degree day, you hate the fact that your pale face looks like you’re still stuck in the middle of December.

Well, beauty products are made to rescue us from these conundrums, and Lori Taylor, Lead Makeup Artist from Smashbox Cosmetics shows us how to perfectly apply bronzer for that summer glow.

Step 1: Use a fan brush for an easier application, and starting at the forehead lightly dust bronzer on the high points of the face.

Step 2: Trace the number “3” down your face for the perfect bronzer application, starting at your forehead, across your cheek, and then down to your chin.

Step 3: If you want to apply bronzer with shimmer, add this only across your cheekbone.

More Beauty News We Love:

Makeup Expert Carmindy Shows Us How to Brighten Our Appearance

How to Get a Perfectly Pale Coral Lip Color

Benefit Artist Shows Us How to Get Eyeshadow to Last All Day