Small Beauty Routine Updates that will Save You Money

Staying on top of your beauty routine can get seriously pricey. We all want to look our best, but sometimes our wallets come out of it worse for the wear. Luckily there are some tricks of the trade you can practice to save some money, while still getting all of your pampering in.

Nails

If you are like me, attempting to paint your own nails can end disastrously. No matter how many “expert tips” you’ve noted throughout the years, it is near impossible to get a DIY paintjob to manicure perfection. But then again, who has the money (or the time for that matter) to get a fresh mani/pedi combo every week?

Try asking your manicurist for a simple color change instead of a full-blown manicure. Although it may seem like a small difference in price, alternating weeks between color changes and full service manicures will save you lots of money in the long run. Most nail salons include everything but the hand massage in color change anyway. If you are really strapped for cash, maintaining your perfectly painted nails is the key to getting the most out of your investment. Avoid water, which erodes a paint job quicker, and apply a clear topcoat every few days to strengthen your nails. Other than that, avoid opening packages and peeling off stickers and you should be good to go!

Eyebrows

On the list of essential beauty regimes, sometimes your eyebrows get the short end of the stick, but it is important to regularly maintain your brows before they get out of control. This; however, does not require regular waxing. An occasional waxing will more than suffice when it comes to keeping your brows’ desired shape, all the extra maintenance will be regulated on your end. Give your eyebrows a good once over every morning for any stray hairs and your wax job should last you twice as long.

Dye Jobs

I know you’ve heard it a million times, but seriously, you don’t need to wash your hair everyday. Dry shampoo has come a long way since the “baby powder on your roots” days and we highly suggest you play around with different products until you find a brand that leaves your hair feeling fresh and clean (we promise they are out there). Just think about it, cutting the frequency of hair washes in half will double the length of your color job. You couldn’t ask for a better deal. And bonus points if you wash with a shampoo for color-treated hair.

Perfume

News flash ladies, you do not need to spay behind you ears, in between your elbows and on your chest to achieve your desired scent. You may have become accustomed to your signature aroma, but trust us, we notice you when you come walking by smelling like a perfume counter. Two squirts are more than enough to get you smelling like a rose. Also, refrain from rubbing your wrists together. What your mother didn’t know is that rubbing the perfume into your skin actually compromises the formula. Apply your perfume onto your bare skin (before you get dressed) and if you are feeling particularly frivolous splash a little in your hair brush to run through your locks the Coco Chanel way. Perfume is one of the most expensive beauty products you can buy and each precious little drop should be cherished, so don’t get trigger-happy.