20 Under $20 Fun-Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

by
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

If ever you needed an excuse to treat yourself to something you definitely don’t need, but absolutely want, it’s Valentine’s Day. Personally, I do this every month because one, every day’s a holiday when you’re single and two, I have zero impulse control when it comes to my wallet. Nonetheless, there’s just something about small beauty products that put a smile on my face. I don’t know if it’s the adorable size, camera-ready packaging or combination of the two, but they just scream “spoil yo’self!” and make it hard to turn away.

It also helps that most, if not all, of these pretty little things are actually useful. A self-care sesh isn’t complete with a beautifully-scented candle burning in the background. A bold eyeshadow moment simply doesn’t work without a pigmented formula that delivers minimal out. And come on—what is even the point of a hot bath without some soaking salts to soothe sore muscles? Whether you have a couple items to check off your routine shopping list or simply want to put something cute and new on your vanity, here are some of the best small beauty products under a budget-friendly $20.

pretty beauty product inked by dani 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

Inked by Dani.

If you’ve always wanted one of those dainty and delicate tattoos all over your Instagram feed, this pack of temporary ink is a great way to experiment without the commitment.

Inked by Dani Free Spirit Temporary… $12.99
pretty beauty products anthropologie 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

Anthropologie.

What’s a self-care sesh without a beautifully scented and packaged candle sitting nearby?

Anthropologie Capri Blue Confetti Mini… $16
pretty beauty products beautyblender 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

beautyblender.

This limited-edition makeup sponge changes colors when you soak it in hot water. It’s magic!…kind of.

beautyblender Wave Shadeshifter Makeup… $20
pretty beauty products blume 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

Blume.

This adorable natural deodorant is formulated with probiotics that help ward off bacteria and keep your underarms dry.

Blume Hug Me Best Deodorant $12
pretty beauty products clean beauty 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

Clean Reserve.

If you’re a low-key kind of beauty who just wants to smell “fresh,” I can’t think of another brand that embodies that effortless scent more than Clean Reserve. The name says it all, am I right?

Clean Reserve Celebrate Our Earth Set $20
pretty beauty products deborah lippmann 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

Deborah Lippmann.

Lippmann’s Spring 2020 line is a dreamy set of pastel colors with plenty of shimmer to match. My personal favorite is “Fallin,” this silver-white gel formula with a shimmer finish.

Fallin: Deborah Lippmann Spring 2020… $20
pretty beauty products elf cosmetics 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

e.l.f. Cosmetics.

All you need is one swipe of this 100 percent vegan, opague shadow to get the color payoff with minimal fallout.

Ocean Blue: e.l.f. Glitter Melt Shadow $5
pretty beauty products from wilds 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

From Wilds.

100 percent vegan and housed in recyclable glass, this multitasking mist can be used from head to toe to refresh the skin and awaken the senses in the middle of a drab day.

From Wilds Cloud Walk Hair & Body… $14
pretty beauty products glossy pops 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

Glossy Pops.

No, it’s not a microphone; just an adorable way to house your lip gloss and lip balm.

Glossy Pops Playa Pomegranate $11.99
pretty beauty products honest beauty 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

Honest.

These unscented and hypoallergenic bath salts are a safe option for sensitive skin types who want to enjoy a hot bath without the risk of irritation.

Honest Me Moment Soaking Salts $14.99
pretty beauty products i heart revolution 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

I Heart Revolution.

Available in four different color combos, this teddy bear-shaped palette houses 19 vibrant pressed pigments that can be worn alone or mixed and matched to your liking.

I Heart Revolution Teddy Beauty Palette $15
pretty beauty products mac lunar illusions 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

M.A.C. Cosmetics.

The brand’s limited-edition Lunar New Year-inspired collection has some of the prettiest packaging we’ve ever seen and luckily, there’s still a few lipstick tubes up for grabs.

M.A.C. Lunar Illusions Lipstick $19.50
pretty beauty products milani 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

Milani Cosmetics.

Milani is the latest brand to harness the supposed skincare benefits of cannabis sativa oil with an entire collection infused with the buzzy ingredient. The Glow Oil includes other antioxidant ingredients like vitamin E and a fragrant blend of bergamot, vetiver and verbena.

Milani Green Goddess Glow Oil $19.99
pretty beauty products pixi 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

Pixi by Petra.

Pixi just unleashed an army of new products, including makeup enriched with skincare ingredients. This creamy blush is infused with ginseng, aloe vera and fruit extracts.

Pixi by Petra On-the-Glow Blush $18
pretty beauty products scunci 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

Scunci.

Use this bejeweled barrette and velvet scrunchie separately or together to dress up a basic hairstyle.

Scunci Stone Barrette With Scrunchie $12
pretty beauty products tanologist 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

Tanologist.

Mix these organic drops with your moisturizer for a natural-looking tan any time of year.

Tanologist Face + Body Drops $19.99
pretty beauty products tarte 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

tarte cosmetics.

Get more bang for your buck with this trifecta of rich body butters in limited-edition scents.

tarte Cake Butter Whipped Body Butter… $18
pretty beauty products tony moly 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

TONYMOLY.

This light and bouncy mask is just what dry skin needs to feel and look revitalized by morning.

TONYMOLY Cat's Purrfect Night Mask $19
pretty beauty products touchland 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

Touchland.

Throw away that drying hand sanitizer that smells like a bottle of rubbing alcohol. This super cute mist is a fast-absorbing vegan formula that kills almost 100 percent of harmful germs without leaving your hands flaky and ashy.

Touchland Power Mist Lavender $15.95
pretty beauty products violet voss 20 Under $20 Fun Size Beauty Products To Spoil Yourself With This Month

Violet Voss.

10 bold shades in a variety of finishes to keep in your handbag when you want to get glam on-the-go.

Violet Voss Sweet Violet Fun Sized… $18
