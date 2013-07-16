Small Beauty Brands That Are About to Take Off

This week we’re bringing you dispatches from Cosmoprof, the annual beauty industry trade show in Las Vegas where brands big and small debut their newest offerings.

One of the best things about attending Cosmoprof is learning about small beauty brands that are just coming onto the scene. There are two, in particular, that are sure to take off.

Feed My Skin is a skin care brand that creates frozen treats for the skin. Each of their products comes in a single-serving package and is made to be refrigerated or frozen. Their Aloe Pushup ($12, feedmyskin.com) goes in the freezer and can be applied on sunburns or tired skin for a cool pick-me-up. Because the company feels so passionately about solving beauty woes, their site includes a section where consumers can tell the company directly what beauty issues they’re battling.

Briogeo is another beauty brand to keep your eye on. The all-natural hair care line has four products designed to help hair look its best. Their hero product is the Don’t Despair, Repair deep conditioning mask ($26, briogeohair.com), which uses avocado, sweet almond and argan oils to nourish dry, damaged hair.

What’s your favorite small beauty brand?

Read more: Two New Ways to Save Money on Beauty