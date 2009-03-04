Slumdog Star Moves to Make Up

During the snow storm this past Sunday, I jumped into my jeep (yes I drive on a daily basis, it’s a requirement when you live an hour outside of the city) and headed to the movie theatre to see “Slumdog Millionaire.” I must say, it lived up to its eight Academy Awards, including its award for Best Picture.

Everything about the movie was entertaining—from the adorable little kids finding their way through life and a lot of hard times, to the never-ending love story between Frieda Pinto’s Latika and Jamal (Dev Patel). But the entire time I couldn’t take my eyes off of Frieda’s face—it was flawless. Which is why when I heard today that there is speculation that she is in talks to become Estée Lauder’s new spokeswoman, I wasn’t surprised. Estée Lauder’s spokeswomen are always eye catching beauties, and following in Gwyneth Paltrow’s footsteps will be no biggie for Frieda. She is pretty much the newest IT girl on the scene, having just stunned everyone in Slumdog, and recently signing on for the newest Woody Allen flick also starring Naomi Watts. Basically, she makes me want dark hair, dark skin, and a movie role. Too bad I’m pale, blonde, and can’t act.

I’m thinking she’s already got this Estée Lauder thing in the bag, and I’m excited to see what else is in store!