Cindy Crawford & Jessica Alba’s Fave Wrinkle-Fighting, Frizz-Reducing Pillowcase Is On Sale

When the experts say beauty sleep, they really mean it. We’ve all woken up in the early a.m. to bedhead—hair in a frizzy, tangled mess—unaware that pillowcases are the culprit. While great for clothes, cotton and linen have a rough weave that is abrasive when hair and skin constantly rub up against it, which creates friction against your skin and hair. And don’t get us started on other questionable fabric types. Slinky, ultra soft silk pillowcases are the only way to go, and with the Slip silk pillowcase sale, there isn’t a better time to grab one than now.

Cult-favorite, best-selling Slip silk pillowcases are now a massive 30 percent off at Nordstrom. The brand has a legion of loyal celebrity fans: Cindy Crawford told The Cut she swears by silk pillowcases, and posted on Instagram a photo of herself with Slip’s silk sleep mask, and Jessica Alba added the Slip pillowcase to her Holiday 2021 Gift Guide on Amazon.

Silk holds far more beauty advantages than its shiny surface lets on. Slip’s long-fiber, 100 percent mulberry silk—the highest grade of its kind— nixes the friction factor, leaving hair moisturized, smooth and flyaway-free, stops overnight hair breakage, helps skin retain moisture and prevents facial skin from tugging and creasing. It is also less absorbent, so your skin and hair’s essential oils don’t end up on the pillowcase, and that lush night serum you just put on stays on your face.

This is why hair and skincare specialists hail Slip’s silk pillowcases as the equivalent of an eight-hour beauty treatment. “I give Slip out to all my friends and clients,” says Jen Atkin, founder of haircare brand Ouai. “It’s a must-have for everyone.” Makeup maestro Charlotte Tilbury doles out sound advice that beauty sleep is the ultimate elixir to looking your best every day, and “Slip is amazing.”

Curly hair folks won’t wake up tangled and knotted, people with dry skin won’t be reaching for moisturizer the moment they wake up, and stomach sleepers will no longer have to suffer pillowcase creases all over their face. For morning hair that looks just as good as when you left the salon, head over to Nordstrom and pick up Slip’s discounted silk pillowcase for a truly luxe night’s rest.

While the pillowcase retails on Slip’s site for $89, this limited edition set on Nordstrom includes a laundry bag for delicates, and is now on sale for $62.30—a considerable $26.70 off the regular price. The queen-sized pillowcase is in white, an eternally chic shade for bedding. The set comes in a gift box, so if you missed Christmas shopping, this would be a perfect beauty-bestowing New Year’s gift for anyone.

Slip Love Me I’m Delicate Pillowcase & Delicates Laundry Bag Set, originally $89