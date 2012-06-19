The Truth Behind Body Wraps: How Slim Can You Get?

When I heard about the possibility of getting a “slimming body wrap” just in time for bikini season, I jumped at the opportunity. Lay down at a spa for an hour as the pounds mysteriously fade away? Sounds like my kind of diet and exercise. For this wrap in particular, I would be going to the Seeds of Nature spa which specializes in chocolate. Yes, you read that right, chocolate. They do everything from chocolate facials to chocolate wraps to my order of the day, a cocoa slimming wrap.

Now, just to be fair, I went into this experience with realistic expectations and I want you to have the same. I didn’t think I was going to drop 10 pounds by simply being wrapped in cocoa and herbs. While I wish the world worked that way, I also grudgingly realize it doesn’t. But, upon meeting with Maryann who would be getting me all wrapped up, she explained that the combination of herbs on the wrap helps your body to release toxins while also stimulating your metabolism. Read on below to hear all about my experience, and you can even get some exclusive Lifebooker deals of your own.

What You Need to Know Before You Go:

A body wrap involves laying very still for 60 minutes while you’re wrapped up in what feels like a strange diaper (a very long 60 minutes, I took a nap to my soothing spa music) so make sure you do not have to pee. This is crucial, as everyone knows you always have the urge to go the second that you’re constrained.

You should also eat on the lighter side before you go (i.e. a salad instead of a burger and fries), but that’s also pretty common sense.

What I Learned About Slimming Wraps:

While I have made myself a Guinea pig in many various beauty experiments, I wasn’t quite prepared for this one. I’ll get into this below in the process, but I was literally wrapped up in an over-sized wet diaper, which was, odd to say the least. But once you get over the fact that your body is literally being wrapped (uh, duh, what did I expect?) and you lay down and relax it’s actually quite a zen experience.

Measurements are of course taken before and after your wrap, and I lost 2 inches off my waist and an inch off my thighs (for the time being) and was sent home with an at-home kit to continue/maintain the toxin loss. I was also told that this wrap differs from other wraps that concentrate on water loss, and instead (like mentioned earlier) tries to get rid of all of your toxins.

Who should have it done:

I think everyone should try it once, and it’s great to try before bikini season or a big event to just boost your confidence and shed those last couple of inches. It isn’t meant as a weight loss mechanism of course, but can help you slim down and fit into those pants that you’re just barely missing the button on.

What the Process is Like:

The process begins with an exfoliating scrub of your “problem areas” (which you of course point out). For me, I asked to concentrate on my stomach, hips and thighs (Maryann laughed, and said “Doesn’t everyone?” – loved her).

You then get wrapped in what I’ve been referring to as an over-sized diaper, but what is really more like a medical bandage soaked in herbs and cocoa. Each thigh is wrapped and then the “bandage” is twisted around all the way up to your stomach, so you’re really secure in your diaper.

Then, you lay down and get covered in plastic and a blanket to seal in the herbs and create heat.

How Long Does it Take:

About 75 minutes including the exfoliation and clean off time.

How Much Does it Cost:

[Image courtesy of Lifebooker]