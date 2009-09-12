Slicked Back Rolls At Jeremy Laing

Santini perfects his “biker’s helmet” silhouette.

It was all about the hair backstage at the Jeremy Laing Spring 2010 show. Davines lead stylist Marco Santini created a strong slicked back look that had a heavy emphasis on a wet-textured finish. “We wanted it to look like she had brushed [a lot of] product into her hair,” said Santini.

To make that wet, textured effect, Santini brushed a generous amount of Davines Creative Molding Foam through models’ hair so that it was flat on top. He then rolled the hair under and pinned it to create an architectural silhouette that he described as having a “biker’s helmet” shape. To finish the look and enhance the wetness, Santini sprayed hair with a glossing spray to add mega-shine.

The finished look.

MAC lead makeup artist Hung Vanngo chose to keep makeup soft and natural in contrast to the high-concept hair. He used a blend of purple and aubergine eyeshadows to create a very sheer wash of color on the lids. He curled the lashes, then used a flesh-toned, nude brow gel to mute them and the brows out.

Skin was natural with concealer being used where needed and powder on the T-zone. He used BlushCreme in Uncommon high up on the cheekbones and a luminescent highlighter on the cheekbones and the inner corner of the eye. Lips were kept fresh with a peach-toned lipstick.