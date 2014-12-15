10 of the Best Sleeping Masks to Try Out Now

Most of us wake up, wash our faces, follow up with a good toner, treatment and moisturizer and we’re off. While our skincare products are working most of the day, what about at night before bed? For those 8 hours that you’re sleeping, you could be working on your skin – this is where sleeping masks come into play.
MORE: The One Thing: Boscia Cool Blue Calming Mask
Yes, sleeping masks. If you’ve never heard of them, today’s your lucky day. These overnight treatments are meant to be applied as the last step in your routine right before bed. You sleep with them on and then wake up in the morning with beautiful skin. After using them as many times as each product directs, overtime these products will have your skin looking and feeling gorgeous.
MORE: The Best Face Mask For Your Skin Type
There’s really a sleeping mask for any skin concern: acne, aging, dehydration, you name it. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up 10 of our favorite sleeping masks that you should definitely consider trying out. Beyonce must have been using a sleeping mask when she #wokeuplikethis!
Dry skin? Hydrate it overnight with this deeply-hydrating overnight sleeping mask. It will intensely moisturize and protect to deliver long-term anti-aging benefits and smoother, baby-soft skin all while you're asleep. The signature, lightweight botanical blend of tsubaki oil, wakame and rice bran oil works to hydrate, smooth and protext making you wake up with more firm, youthful skin.
(Boscia Tsubaki Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask; $34 at sephora.com)
This Korres Sleeping Facial is a weightless soufflé powered by super-charged proteins that melts into skin and works overnight for intense, immediate moisturization. Moisturizing Greek Yoghurt is a century-old Greek remedy for skin soothing with two and a half times the protein content than regular yogurt which helps your skin by providing an intense, long-term moisturization and nourishment to create a smooth, even complexion.
(Korres Greek Yoghurt Advanced Nourishing Sleeping Facial; $45 at sephora.com)
Mizon, a Korean beauty brand, created this beautiful sleeping mask for those of you who want more bright, hydrated and overall beautiful skin. It's made with natural extracts and relaxing lavender that helps to moisturize, sooth and even your skintone all while you're getting your beauty sleep (literally).
(Mizon Good Night White Sleeping Mask; $24 at urbanoutfitters.com)
This intensive nighttime treatment not only brightens but moisturizes skin while you sleep. It is formulated with camu camu berry, which is a potent superfruit that has 30 times the vitamin C of an orange and powerful absorption properties. Apply this treatment before bed two to three times each week and you'll wake up with brighter, more moisturized skin.
(Peter Thomas Roth Camu Camu Power C x 30™ Vitamin C Brightening Sleeping Mask; $62 at sephora.com)
Dr. Jart created this lovely overnight, quick-absorbing gel to help strengthen the skin barrier function and deliver continuous moisture. This nighttime leave-on mask locks in vital moisture and nutrients while you sleep. It's hyaluronic acid macromolecules will give you continuous moisture deep into the dermal layer which in turn replenishes skin's nighttime water supply while olive leaf and cranberry strengthen the skin barrier to boost elasticity. Pop this on about 10 minutes before sleeping and head to bed knowing you'll wake up with flawless skin.
(Dr. Jart+ Water Fuse Water-Max Sleeping Mask; $48 at sephora.com)
Formulated without parabens or sulfates, this overnight treatment gives you a true beauty sleep. Since the best time for your skin to recover and rejuvenate from damage or stress is when you sleep, this overnight mask does the trick. It's formulated with 5-Hydra Complex, a potent blend of Asian botanicals that delivers maximum hydration and fortifies skin’s natural protective barrier as you sleep.
(AmorePacific Moisture Bound Sleeping Recovery Mask; $60 at sephora.com)
FAB's Facial Radiance Overnight Mask is a gentle yet effective overnight cream that brightens and hydrates skin while you're asleep. You'll wake up with a luminous complexion with this leave-on mask. the rich gel cream is formulated with the perfect combination of ingredients that will leave you waking up with bright, hydrated and nourished skin like you've never had before.
(First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Overnight Mask; $38 at sephora.com)
This facial treatment does wonders to address uneven skintone and dark spots while improving skin quality for a brighter, more luminous complexion. Call it a facial-in-a-jar because it's more tha just a mask or a night cream. It contains the Korres Phos Compound, the perfect blend of brightening agents and vitamin C to seriously improve your uneven skintone and dark spots. After just 2 weeks, you'll see just how bright, even and radiant your skin can be. It also contains 95 percent natural content and is suitable for all skin types.
(Korres Wild Rose + Vitamin C Advanced Brightening Sleeping Facial; $48 at sephora.com)
For those looking for an anti-aging overnight mask, this is the one. This anti-aging, overnight, quick-absorbing gel enhances surface cell turnover and delivers continuous moisture. It contains niacinamide and kava that boosts the look of elasticity and firmess while Korean medicinal herbs help expel toxins and stimulate surface cell turnover. It will transform dull, dry, dehydrated skin with it's hyaluronic acid and leave you with a bright, firm and moisturized complexion when you wake up.
(Dr. Jart+ Premium Firming Sleeping Mask; $48 at sephora.com)
For those trying to cure their acne, this overnight acne medication will do just that. While you sleep, it treats blackheads and pores while absorbing excess oil. The array of powerful yet super gentle active ingredients calm redness, smooth wrinkles and deeply hydrates all while helping to clear your pores, blackheads and blemished giving you some clarity come morning time.
(Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Clarifying Colloidal Sulfur Mask; $42 at sephora.com)