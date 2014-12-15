10 of the Best Sleeping Masks to Try Out Now

Most of us wake up, wash our faces, follow up with a good toner, treatment and moisturizer and we’re off. While our skincare products are working most of the day, what about at night before bed? For those 8 hours that you’re sleeping, you could be working on your skin – this is where sleeping masks come into play.

MORE: The One Thing: Boscia Cool Blue Calming Mask

Yes, sleeping masks. If you’ve never heard of them, today’s your lucky day. These overnight treatments are meant to be applied as the last step in your routine right before bed. You sleep with them on and then wake up in the morning with beautiful skin. After using them as many times as each product directs, overtime these products will have your skin looking and feeling gorgeous.

MORE: The Best Face Mask For Your Skin Type

There’s really a sleeping mask for any skin concern: acne, aging, dehydration, you name it. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up 10 of our favorite sleeping masks that you should definitely consider trying out. Beyonce must have been using a sleeping mask when she #wokeuplikethis!