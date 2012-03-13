How Your Sleeping & Chewing Gum Habits Can Give You Wrinkles

I am a chronic stomach-sleeper. No matter how hard I try, sleeping on my back is probably the most uncomfortable thing — ever. But after hearing that sleeping on your side and stomach can actually cause MORE wrinkles, I may have to learn to adapt.

According to The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) sleeping in certain positions night after night leads to “sleep lines” — wrinkles that become etched into the surface of the skin and don’t disappear once you’re up. Apparently, sleeping on your side increases wrinkles on cheeks and chin, while sleeping face-down gives you a furrowed brow. Yikes.

But the news gets worst. Not only are you at risk of getting wrinkles while you sleep, but your habits during your waking-hours might be creating lines in your face as well! According to dermatologist Jessica Wu, your gum-chewing, straw-slurping habits may cause wrinkles around your face. Wu said that chewing gum can lead to bulking up of the muscles around your jaw, contributing to a “jowl-y look” and “can contribute to wrinkles on the upper lip.” We know that this is probably the last thing you want to hear, but it may not be as bad as it sounds.

Glamour did a bit of digging and according Boston dermatologist Ranella Hirsch, you would need to be doing a lot of gum smacking in order for wrinkles to form. “That would be a LOT of gum chewing, and in that case I’d probably be more worried about what a dentist has to say about all that sugar.”