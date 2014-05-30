How To Sleep On Your Hairstyle And Have It Survive Until Morning

We’ve all suffered the ultimate trials and tribulations of bad hair days. However, it must be noted that many bad hair days are created by unfortunate hair nights. The best way to give your hair a great head start is to sleep smartly! In an effort to ward off bad hair days for good, we turned to expert hairstylists for their best tips on how to sleep on your hair without ruining it.

Don’t rely on hairspray to hold your style all night.

The real secret to having your hair last till dawn is in the prep. “If your hair doesn’t have the right preparation (styling creme, mousse, application of heat, correct size round brush, etc.) it will fall apart or become flat within a couple hours. Hairspray is quite heavy and can weigh hair down when over used,” says celebrity hairstylist Eva Scrivo.

Apply one pinch of baby powder or cornstarch around the hair line at the scalp before bedtime.

This helps to absorb moisture from nighttime perspiration that causes shorter hair around the face to curl. Gently brush your hair the next morning to remove any leftover product, advises Scrivo.

Do not flatten the style.

Before bed, sweep tresses up and use large bobby pins to create loosely sculpted pin curls as you sleep. 4-6 sections depending on your length will do the trick. When you release and shake out in the morning, you feel like you just left your stylist’s chair, says George Gonzalez, owner of George the salon Chicago.

Create a wave.

Leave your hair damp and create a loose bun on the top of your head, in the morning you will have beautiful waves. “Use your fingers to comb through so you don’t flatten your hair. Finish with a light hold hairspray,” says Celebrity Hairstylist Angelo David Pisacreta of Angelo David Salon.

Go curly.

Braiding your hair is a great way to achieve curls. The tighter the braid, the tighter the curl. By leaving your hair damp, your locks will be less frizzy in the morning, says Pisacreta.

Keep it simple.

Another option? Simply take a soft, fluffy scrunchie and place hair in a ponytail on top of your head. Stay away from the tight hair ties that can leave dents in your hair. “The fluffy scrunchie move will leave you with natural-looking, voluminous hair the next morning and very few products needed to maintain the mane,” says Scott Fontana, celebrity stylist and owner of Cristophe Salon in Newport Beach, California.

Wrap your head.

For curly hair, leave your hair damp then twist your hair into place. Follow by wrapping your hair in a silk scarf and in the morning you will have beautiful, frizz free soft curls, says Pisacreta.

An oldie, but goodie.

For your regular volume curls, the good old rollers will always do the job. “Roll your hair up at night, take them out in the morning and watch your hair bounce around all day,” says celebrity stylist, Ray D.

Neaten up your beauty ritual.

When washing your face or applying face creams and serums, make sure to pull hair up and away to avoid frizzing out the hairline. “In this instance, a fabric scrunchie can find a way back into your beauty routine, since you can pull it up loose without the worry of creating big indentations or marks,” says Gonzalez. Shower caps are another must have.

Invest in a silk pillowcase.

Do yourself and your hair a favor and invest in a silk or satin pillowcase. Cotton pulls the oils from your hair and helps to dry out a style, creating static, bedhead, and frizz. Try the hair pillow or a satin pillowcase.