17 Products That’ll Make Your Bedtime Ritual Something to Look Forward To

The word ritual rarely comes up when we think of bedtime. You wash your face, put on pajamas and lie down. There are no fancy gimmicks. Simple enough, right? Well, as self-care advocates who know the benefits of milking simple pleasures instead of letting them pass by, we’re all for investing in things that will make winding down a feel-good experience and not just something that gets us from point A to point B.

Beyond a hot shower or bath, clean sheets and a meditation app, there are so many products that’ll not only get you to dreamland swiftly; they’ll bring out your inner beauty junkie, too. They run the gamut of “duh, I knew I needed that” to “wait, where has this been my entire life?!” There’s a dependable lip balm that won’t leave you with a chapped pout halfway through the night and an eye cream that’ll take on your dark circles with consistent use.

On the other side of the spectrum are adaptogens with sleep-inducing herbs and a gel face cream that’ll work while you catch some Zs. In short: We guarantee at least one of these will make it to your nightstand. Get the 411 on all of them, ahead.

UMA Oils Pure Rest Wellness Oil

This isn’t the type of oil you rub all over your face. Instead, massage a couple drops on your pulse points, your temples, behind the ears and on the bottom of the feet to breathe in and harness the calming aroma of this essential-oil blend. You can also add it to your diffuser or bath water.

$85 at UMA Oils

Saje Wellness Aroma Gem Diffuser

Speaking of diffusers, this one will not only complement your nightstand decor. It also releases negative ions to rid the air of pollutants like dust and pet dander.

$79.95 at Saje Wellness

Olay Brightening Eye Cream

The skin around your eye is the thinnest and most sensitive, so take care of it. Olay’s newest eye cream is enriched with plenty of vitamins and a special light-reflecting complex to make it look as though you got a full night’s sleep.

$29.99 at Ulta

Lush Sleepy Body Lotion

Wondering why this magical potion somehow makes it impossible to leave the bed? Blame the soothing blend of lavender and tonka perfumes.

$9.95 at Lush Cosmetics

CAP Beauty The O’Clocks: The 10pm

This nighttime adaptogen is part three of a collection that supports your body’s “peaks and valleys” throughout the day. This one, in particular, is infused with jujube, an ingredient said to relieve insomnia.

$68 at CAP Beauty

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

Spray this blend of lavender, vetivert and chamomile onto your pillow and breathe it all in as you drift off to sleep. Prepare to wake up feeling more refreshed.

$29 at This Works

Dermalogica Sound Sleep Cocoon

The relaxing ingredients in this nighttime treatment—tamarind seed extract, French lavender essential oil, sandalwood and more—are motion-activated. That means the ingredients are gradually penetrating the skin throughout the night.

$80 at Dermalogica

Bumble and bumble While You Sleep Damage Repair Masque

The key ingredient in this hair treatment, evening primrose, will help repair the wear and tear of a tight style while you sleep, leaving hair refreshed and stronger by sunrise.

$49 at Bumble and bumble

Tata Harper Aromatic Bedtime Treatment

Lavender, Roman chamomile, and clary sage combine to create a calming sensorial experience as you fall asleep.

$60 at Tata Harper

Slip Silk Pillowcase

By now, you’re familiar with the benefits of a silk pillowcase for your hair. With one of these on your bed, there’s no need to wrap your tresses in a bonnet or scarf.

$85 at Sephora

Moon Juice Dream Dust

Calming super herbs and chamomile flower are the winning adaptogen combo you need to relieve tension and calm your mind before bed.

$38 at Moon Juice

Ole Henriksen Goodnight Glow Retin-ALT Sleeping Creme

Your nighttime skin-care routine is never complete without a retinol and right now, this plant-based gentler alternative is all the rage in beauty circles.

$55 at Ole Henriksen

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Oil

On the other hand, if you want a good old-fashioned retinol, this Sephora fave is made with a trans-retinoic acid ester, a retinol that exfoliates without irritating along the way.

$105 at Sephora

Too Cool for School Pumpkin Sleeping Pack

K-beauty enthusiasts won’t be able to pass up the fall-friendly ingredients, including pumpkin fermentation extract, which includes a healthy dose of vitamin A, vitamin C and beta-carotene.

$20 at Ulta

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Gel-to-Oil Overnight Repair Treatment

Is your hair looking dull and weighed down from overuse of styling products? This once-a-week treatment is packed with all sorts of natural goodness (rosehip oil, argan oil, algae extract) to strengthen and deliver luster back to your strands.

$28 at Sephora

Decíníee Rose Quartz Roller and Jade Face Massager

You may not have the time for a luxury massage, but this facial massager set is all you need to release the tension in your face muscles and apply your daily serums at the same time.

$17.99 at Amazon

L:A Bruket Lip Balm

There’s nothing worse than going to bed with chapped lips. What we love most about this hidden gem from Sweden is the all-natural formula that doesn’t require re-application throughout the night.

$15 at Huset