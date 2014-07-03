Beauty Recipe: Sleek, Straight Hair

Put down the teasing comb and hairspray – this runway season has taught us that we don’t need all the volume and fuss to have great straight hair. No matter what your hair type, with just three simple products and tools we all can achieve this shiny sleek look. Try this straight hair look on yourself by following the steps below!

Primer Spray: Primer is first and foremost the most important step to great looking hair. It protects hair from hot styling tools that damage and break your hair, it smooths away frizz (which is especially important for a look like this) and it adds a healthy glow to your hair. And most importantly, it extends the hold of your super straight hair. Try our favorite, Prime Style Extender by Living Proof.

Flat Iron: Instead of taking on all your hair at once, try splitting it up into sections. This will make is easier to get each part of your hair super straight. In each section, run the flat iron from root to tip of the hair.

Shine Serum: To add an extra sleekness to your hair, apply a shine serum. This will tame any fly aways and leave your hair looking shiny and pin straight.