Sleek Ponies at Jason Wu

Photo: Dennis Ho

This season the Jason Wu woman was all about the pretty. To contrast the soft and ethereal clothing and makeup, Stylist Kevin Ryan of Rsession created a sleek and understated ponytail so that “the clothes could speak for themselves.”

To create the look, he smoothed hair out with a flat iron, then took a bungee elastic and secured hair into a low ponytail. He then took a basic styling brush and separated a small section of hair, wrapping it around the base of the ponytail to obscure the hair bungee. Two small bobby pins were placed on the underside of the wrapped hair to secure it.

Jason Wu and Stylist Kevin Ryan Photo: Dennis Ho

“The clothes have a very fairytale quality,” said Ryan. “We didn’t want the hair to look bridal or to get too Taylor Swift.”

To finish, Ryan sprayed Elnett on hair to eliminate frizzies and create a smooth and shiny hold. The end result was a simple and chic style that kept the attention squarely on Wu’s suddenly very coveted designs.