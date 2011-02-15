Sleek Hair And Braids At Carolina Herrera And Ohne Titel

A variety of hair trends have begun to emerge this fall season, but they seem to be sticking to two themes: slick hair or loose hair. Categorizing the two may seem extremely general, but speaking with the stylists backstage we’ve seen them adjust the slick looks to the model’s face shapes, embracing these sleek styles and making them less daunting.
At Ohne Titel and Carolina Herrera there were two different variations of “tight” hair – one with cornrows and one with a deep side part. Both showed us styles that we could achieve ourselves, and both showed us different ways to embrace our faces, and in the end just plain show them off. Click through the slideshow above for more images and the backstage scoop.
With the help of Moroccan Oil products, Orlando Pita created slick, side parted hairstyles at Carolina Herrera.
Pita parted the hair, and then tied it into a ponytail before rolling it up and pinning it.
Wanda Ruiz for CND completed the look by applying two thin layers of Dark Ruby for a jewel-toned manicure.
For makeup, Diane Kendal for M.A.C created a sophisticated and fresh look on the face, keeping it simple and clean at the same time.
Kendal applied Pinot Noir lipstick as a stain and then very thinly lined the eyes with black cream liner.
At Ohne Titel, Jimmy Paul for Bumble and Bumble wanted to keep the hair tight to the head to balance out the big shoulders on the clothing. They chose a 90s grunge inspired style that would be accessible and easy to achieve for a girl at home.
Paul braided the hair into four cornrows straight back against the head, and then took black threaded to pull the braids taut together - creating the illusion of tightness around the face and adding to the grunge feel.
For makeup, Lisa Butler for M.A.C used the designer's space suit inspiration for the collection to create a dramatic smoky eye.
Butler used navy, silver and army green shadows to complete the look adjusting it to fit each girl. She also made sure to cover up any redness in the face to focus all attention on the eyes.