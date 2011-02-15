Sleek Hair And Braids At Carolina Herrera And Ohne Titel

A variety of hair trends have begun to emerge this fall season, but they seem to be sticking to two themes: slick hair or loose hair. Categorizing the two may seem extremely general, but speaking with the stylists backstage we’ve seen them adjust the slick looks to the model’s face shapes, embracing these sleek styles and making them less daunting.

At Ohne Titel and Carolina Herrera there were two different variations of “tight” hair – one with cornrows and one with a deep side part. Both showed us styles that we could achieve ourselves, and both showed us different ways to embrace our faces, and in the end just plain show them off. Click through the slideshow above for more images and the backstage scoop.