Skyn Iceland Pure Cloud Cream

Harsh weather calls for an extra-gentle skin care cream, and this nurturing one from Skyn Iceland definitely fits the bill. Formulated for skin recovering from dermatological surgeries and treatments, the whisper-light gel cream provides protection and relief for super-sensitized skin. Peptides, oat extract and aloe reduce irritation. My wind-chapped, scaly cheeks were soothed and calmed after one application.
Price:$75
Where To Buy: skyniceland.com
