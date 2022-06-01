Kim Kardashian’s Skincare Line Is Here & It’s Really Unexpected

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

KKW Beauty is out (for now) and SKNN by Kim is in. Say goodbye to your fave KKW Beauty lip liner (the best part of that brand!) and nude lipstick because Kim Kardashian is all about skin now. Today she announced her long-awaited skincare brand and it’s a far cry from Kylie Skin. It’s more minimalist, “cleaner,” gentler and well, pricier.

The nine-piece launch aims to bring “clinically proven” skincare home for all skin types, ages and genders. “In all of my business endeavors, I’ve been fueled by my passion to fill gaps in the market with expertly-crafted and universally-loved products that are performance-driven – and I have carried this same drive and approach with me into creating a legacy skincare brand,” said CEO Kim Kardashian in a statement.

“What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it,” she continued. “Working with some of the top dermatologists and estheticians over the years has given me the incredible opportunity to learn from their expertise — and I knew I had to share my learnings.”

The first SKKN BY KIM drop launches June 21 on the brand’s website and we’re hoping Ulta Beauty soon. Each product comes in refillable packaging to cut down on plastic, including Cleanser ($43), Toner ($45), Exfoliator ($55), Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($90), Vitamin C8 Serum ($90), Face Cream ($85), Eye Cream ($75), Oil Drops ($95) and Night Oil ($95). The refills will each be slightly more affordable. The cruelty-free formulas promise to hydrate, brighten and overall increase the health of your skin — something we should all be focusing on.

With the recent Coty Inc. partnership, Kardashian is expanding her beauty empire — and this is just the beginning.