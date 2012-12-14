Skip The Salon With These Instant (Temporary) Hair Color Products

The holiday parties are popping up all over the place, and with little time to head to the salon, we’re turning to instant hair color changes that are subtle and wash out within one shampoo. Now we can spend that extra time and money on what’s really important — shopping!

Enhance Your Color

Revive dull or fading hair color with TouchBack Plus Color. Available in a shampoo, conditioner and leave-in conditioner, the Plus Color collection’s ($29.95, Touchbackplus.com) formula deposits pigment to hair cuticles, enhancing color-treated hair. The other collection, Clear ($24.95, Touchbackplus.com), has no pigment, but keeps color-treated strands from fading by protecting against UV rays and adding natural shine. Skip the salon gloss and everyday shampoo and conditioner.

Add Shine and Highlights

Use a powder, such as Keratin Complex Sparkle + Shine Keratin Highlighting Powder ($34, KeratinComplex.com) to add sophisticated sparkle and color to your locks. Just brush the pigmented powder through your hair for subtle highlights and shine. It’s also great for covering up roots.

Pop in Color

Rita Hazan, a celebrity hair colorist who gives Katy Perry her pink, purple, blue (you name it!) streaks, has a new line of spray-on hair color. POP Color ($18, Ritahazan.com), which is available in pink, purple and blue, is perfect for subtle highlights, vibrant streaks and funky ombré. The best part is that similar to a classic hairspray, it dries within five minutes for instant color that shows up on any hue.

What tricks do you use to keeping your hair color vibrant?