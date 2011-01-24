Skip the Gym Membership: Four Fab Fitness Apps

Everybody joins the gym in January, or cranks up their fitness routine as part of the whole “New Years Resolutions” guilt. This year try a change that will cost a tiny fraction of the gym membership price and can be customized to your lifestyle and needs via a fitness app. You’re already glued to your phone and/or iPad, so why not use it in one more way? Here are our top four picks to app your way to a healthier, happier you in 2011.

What It Is: The Canyon Ranch Everyday Fitness application

Why It’s Great: The newly launched Canyon Ranch applications, compatible for iPad, are a series of three: Everyday Fitness, 360 Well-Being, and Healthy Eats. Everyday Fitness acknowledges that you may only have 15 minutes in the morning, from home, to get in some exercise, thus it features 79 fitness videos and 25 articles and tips, to help you get, and stay fit. Areas covered include overall fitness, yoga, Pilates, flexibility, strength, and posture.

Price: $3.99

Compatibility: iPad

Available: iTunes Store

What It Is: iTreadmill:Pedometer Ultra w/ PocketStep application

Why It’s Great: So maybe you’ve got a one track mind (pun intended) and all you’re interested in is running. This app’s for you the virtual treadmill keeps track of your steps, distance, time, calories burned and current and average speed and pace. You can also set goals, which it will notify and congratulate you via a “victory” alarm when you’ve reached them. Run inside, outside, even in place with the device in your pocket.

Price: $.99

Compatibility: iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad. Requires iOS 4.0 or later

Available: iTunes Store



What It Is:

Lose It!

Why It’s Great: Well, for starters, it’s free, but honestly, if you’re going to the gym four days a week, but are also sipping Mojitos at happy hour and putting flavored cream in your coffee everday, then maybe you should be paying attention to what may help or hurt your fitness goals. Use this app to record your food intake and excercise goals; you can gauge how fast you want to lose weight and how much per week, and the app will let you know how many calories you can have. Depending on your iOS (iPhone or apple device operating system), you can print daily, weekly, and program summary reports.

Price: Free

Compatibility: iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad. Requires iOS 3.0 or later

Available: iTunes Store



What It Is:

Nike Training Club

Why It’s Great: Another freebie, this brand-spanking-new app will help you get serious with your workout on a custom level, providing 60 full-body and targeted workouts for 15, 30 or 45 minutes. Make it your own by adding in your own soundtrack, and take advantage of the option of receiving audio aids and instruction from a Nike Professional Trainer.

Price: Free

Compatibility: iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad. Requires iOS 4.0 or later

Available:iTunes Store