Skintimate Launches Mara Hoffman Cans, and a Contest!

When shopping for shaving cream, most of us look for a great scent, and finding a pretty can is just an added bonus. Skintimate is making it easier for us to have gorgeous showers beginning in April, involving a fashion designer in the creation of their can designs. They will be launching four limited edition cans designed exclusively by designer Mara Hoffman who is known for her vibrant prints and colorful designs.

Hoffman pulled inspiration from nature, travel and fantasy to create her designs for the cans. She said, “The collection reflects both my unique and colorful design sense with the signature Skintimate aesthetic to create something new and exciting for the consumer.”

In conjunction with the new cans, Skintimate Studios will also be holding a contest for women 18 and up to go behind the scenes with Hoffman and win a two week internship with the designer to help prepare for her 2012 Fashion Week Swim show. Contestants will upload a female dress design that conveys the theme “Ready for Everything.” Skintimate, along with Hoffman will choose ten final designs online on April 21, and premiere them on the website for voting, and then announce the final winner May 25.

To enter, visit www.skintimatestudios.com, and good luck!