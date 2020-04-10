Skinstore’s Self-Care Sale is On and Hallelujah—Vibrators are Included

For now, “me” time can’t consist of activities like a quick mani-pedi or solo movie date. Today, it’s figuring out how to stay sane and protect your peace while staying indoors more than usual. Everyone has their own tried-and-true method for taking care of themselves, but let Skinstore’s self-care sale be a reminder that throwing on a face mask or getting frisky in the comfort of your own home is still allowed.

Right now, anything deemed a self-care item on the Skinstore site is 25 percent off. It includes the usual skincare suspects—face masks, body scrubs, hand creams and more—and other reinforcements…like personal massagers and candles. Hey, just because you’re alone doesn’t mean you can’t set the mood!

And because this type of sale should be as stress-free and straightforward as possible, not only did Skinstore already put its self-care items in one section. You also don’t need a special code because the discount will automatically apply in your virtual cart. I already know what I’m grabbing (*cough*vibrator*cough*), but ahead are a couple more things I don’t think you’ll regret getting either.

Smile Makers-The Frenchman

I have one word for this tongue-shaped clitoral vibrator: oui.

(Original price: $55)

AromaWorks Serenity Candle

A combo of citrus and floral notes for channeling some calm.

(Original price: $43)

Soap & Glory The Scrub of Your Life

A gentle buffing treatment for your hands and body infused with the brand’s intoxicating Original Pink fragrance.

(Original Price: $12)

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks

Selfie-ready depuffers that actually do their job too.

(Original price: $25)

SILKE Hair Wrap The Poppy

My love for hair towels and turbans knows no bounds and this is one of the chicest options out there.

(Original price: $65)

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Intensive Moisturizing Hand Treatment

Your hands probably need this award-winning cream.

(Original price: $24)

TonyMoly I’m Lavender Sleeping Mask

Cradle your skin to sleep with this lavender-infused treatment.

(Original price: $15)

