SkinStore’s 4th of July Sale is Your Chance to Score Big on Luxury Brands

This week’s looming 4th of July holiday has brought fourth (pun, intended) a number of major sales in virtually all shopping categories, whether you’re looking to save on a new slow cooker or splurge-worthy pair of new sandals on clearance. However, beauty sales are taking the lead this year when it comes to double-take-level discounts and SkinStore’s 4th of July sale is offering some major deals (up to 60% off retail prices) on luxury skincare, makeup and hair products from high-end and prestige brands that almost never go on sale, from now until July 8. We’re talking Mason Pearson Brushes, an impressive selection of cult-status Aesop products, best-selling SPF’s by La Roche Posay and plenty of mark-downs on advanced reintol and antioxidant serums from leading cosmeceutical brands like Obagi, Skinmedica and Skinceuticals.

SkinStore is also offering a slew of other deals to take advantage of this week, including 30% off all Erno Laszlo, 30% off all Stila cosmetics, and 25% off Peter Thomas Roth skincare. Still not enticed? The beauty e-tailer will also be offering free gifts and express shipping with purchases from select luxury brands. For instance, when you spend $125 on Skinceuticals (including their beloved C E Ferulic Serum), you’ll receive a free deluxe-sized sample of the label’s Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier. Lastly, SkinStore is also offering 25% off select full priced and best-selling skincare products when you enter the code USA at checkout. So whether you plan on battling the crowds to catch your local Fireworks to celebrate Independence Day or are opting out of red-white-blue festivities in favor a more low-key day off from the office, you’ll have at least one reason to get excited about this short work week, and an excuse to curate your summer beauty lineup without draining your bank account in the process.

1. Mason Pearson Nylon Pocket Brush, $73 $43.80 at SkinStore

This brush is an unrivaled favorite for hair stylists, and it rarely gets marked down.

2. Blinc Long Lash, $48 $24 at SkinStore

Now is a good time to work on your summer lashes without investing in pricey (and fussy) extensions –and at 50%.

3. Rodial Bee Venom 24 Caract Gold Super Essence, $470 $235 at SkinStore

This incredible skin-plumping essence isn’t exactly easy on the wallet, but it sure feels like a worthy splurge when you apply to your skin. It’s one of those rare, instant-gratification products that work instantly.

4. Perricone M.D. Neuropeptide Facial Conformer, $325 $162.50 at SkinStore

If you’re going to splurge on an advanced serum that offer skin-transforming sculpting powers, now is the time to stock up.

5. Koh Gen Do Moisture Foundation, $70 $49 at SkinStore

There’s a reason why everyone loves this glowy foundation, and it’s even more lust-worthy when it’s $20 off.

6. Auriderm Post-Procedural Relief Kit, $66 $33 at SkinStore

The perfect take-home kit to help your skin recover after in-office procedures like injectables and peels.

7. Dr. Hauschka Facial Toner, $30.60 $20.40 at SkinStore

You may be able to find this gentle toner at your local Whole Foods, but it most likely won’t be this cheap.

8. Aesop Parsley Seed Facial Cleansing Oil, $60 $45 at SkinStore

Aesop’s products are not only double as chic bathroom decor (come on, admit it), but they’re also incredible effective and rarely discounted. Time to stock up!

9. Belli Beauty Anti-Blemish Face Wash, $22 $15.40 at SkinStore

A gentle anti-acne cleanser that actually fights blemishes without breaking your skin in the process.

10. Laura Geller Under Makeup Primer, $32 $16 at SkinStore

The ultimate pore-filler that doesn’t clog your pores.

11. Elizabeth Arden Perfect Color Moisturizing Lipstick (select shades), $26.50 $15.90 at SkinStore

One of the most comfortable lippies on the market that doesn’t sacrifice color payoff or smear off within an hour.

12. Grow Gorgeous Hair Density Serum, $50 $37.50 at SkinStore

If you’re dealing with hair loss or trying to grow-out a bad hair cut, this serum will quickly become your new beauty BFF.

13. NuFace Trinity Facial Trainer With Elle Attachment $429 $343.20 at SkinStore

Skin tools are expensive, but they do actually work. This discounted kit contains everything you need for a sleek jaw line and glowing complexion.

14. Paula’s Choice Skin Perfect 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, $29.50 $22.13 at SkinStore

You’ll have to enter USA at checkout for the 25% off with this one.

15. SkinChemist Lip Plump Extreme $62 $24.80 at SkinStore

A plumper pout has never been more affordable.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.