Skinny Brows Made a Comeback on the iHeartRadio Awards Red Carpet

Monday night was the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards in Los Angeles where celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Becky G and Phoebe Bridgers walked the red carpet in slightly more funky outfits for the casual show. But the beauty looks? They were as glam as ever. We even saw skinny brows making a comeback, which we told you about earlier last month. We saw thin, 2000s brows hit the runway so we knew it would trickle down to celebrities soon. Doja Cat just might pull off the trend better than anyone.

Makeup artist Ernesto Casillas gave Doja the sickest 2000s makeup look for the award show, all using KVD Beauty Makeup. “I was inspired by the cool, laid back feel of Doja’s outfit and wanted the makeup to parlay that,” he said in a statement. For her base, he used the KVD Beauty Good Apple Full Coverage Serum Foundation in Tan 063 ($42 at Sephora) “for maximum coverage and a matte finish.” He then covered any imperfections with KVD Beauty Good Apple Lightweight Full Coverage Concealer in Medium 141 ($30 at Sephora), sculpted the face using the KVD Beauty Mod-Con Liquid Gel Contour in Medium Cool 60 ($29.50 at Sephora) and added a pop of color with Mod-Con Liquid Gel Blush in Dewality ($29.50 at Sephora).

Now, let’s get to those cool-girl brows. He just barely filled them in with Signature Brow Precision Pencil in Dark Brown. Once the brows were done, he lined her eyes with the KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Trooper Black ($25 at Sephora) and applied generous coats of the KVD Beauty Go Big or Go Home Mascara ($25 at Sephora) and a set of Lilly Lashes.

To finish off the look, he lined her lips softly with the Everlasting Lip Liner in Vampira ($23 at Sephora) and topped it with the KVD Beauty Everlasting Hyperlight Transfer Proof Liquid Lipstick in Pale Harlequin ($23 at Sephora). The look is very matte, cool, and grungy,” he adds.